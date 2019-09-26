NASCAR drivers struggling to make sponsors happy need only look at the phenom rising through the sport’s lower ranks.
We’re talking, of course, about Hailie Deegan.
The 18-year-old star isn’t afraid to elicit some laughs at her own expense on social media. And that trend continued Wednesday night when Deegan shared a lighthearted video of herself making up sponsor plugs on the fly.
“I always get asked ‘how to get sponsors’ so I decided to give you guys a tutorial on how to keep those amazing people who pay the bills happy 😉. You’re welcome.”
Take a look:
If that doesn’t make you love Deegan, nothing will.
Deegan, the daughter of motocross legend Brian Deegan, earned two victories on the K&N Pro Series West this season, giving her three total. She’s expected to make her NASCAR Truck Series debut sometime next season.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images