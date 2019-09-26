Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun on Friday head to Washington D.C., where they’ll take on the No. 1 seed Mystics in Games 1 and 2 of the WNBA Finals.

Fans have a chance to bid the No. 2 seed farewell with a proper sendoff from the venue where the Sun have seen endless success this season — Mohegan Sun.

Friday’s event will begin by the reflection pool in the casino’s hotel lobby at 10 a.m., where fans and Mohegan Sun staff will cheer on the Sun ahead of their lengthy road trip south. Attendees can begin gathering for the event at 9:30 a.m.

Game 1 of the WNBA Finals is slated for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun