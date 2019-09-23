Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick managed to set the sports world ablaze well before kickoff Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Belichick held an interview with CBS Sports reporter Dana Jacobson prior to the New England Patriots’ Week 3 win over the New York Jets. Jacobson closed the 1-on-1 with a general question about one of football’s most trending topics: Antonio Brown. Not only did Belichick brush the question the off, he grilled Jacobson with a harsh stare.

The clip unsurprisingly made the rounds on social media, with many fans chalking up the incident as typical Belichick. Jemele Hill, however, wasn’t at all amused.

Dana did her job. This is what you get paid to do as a journalist. Those in power have to be held accountable. It’s fine if he chooses not to answer the question. That stare was weak and unprofessional. https://t.co/5kGySyTTgs — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 22, 2019

It’s tough to disagree with anything Hill says here. Everyone in the world knows Belichick wasn’t going to answer any AB-related questions, but given the magnitude of the unraveling story, Jacobson would have done herself and her employer a disservice by not asking. The Patriots coach has every right to pick which questions he chooses to answer, but it’s fair to say he could have handled this particular situation much better.

We can expect Belichick and Patriots players to continue to field questions about Brown. We only can imagine how the former would/will react when he’s asked to comment about the star wideout going back to school.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images