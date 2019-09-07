The Antonio Brown era in Oakland now is over.
The Raiders released the star receiver Saturday after countless distractions simply became too unbearable. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is set to address the media Saturday afternoon for the first time since Brown’s release, and ESPN announced it will carry the presser live on ESPNNEWS.
There’s a pretty high likelihood Gruden will have some interesting things to say, so if you’ve been captivated by the Brown saga, you won’t want to miss this.
Here’s how to watch Gruden’s press conference.
When: Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3:15 p.m.
TV: ESPNNEWS
Live stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images