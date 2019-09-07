Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Antonio Brown era in Oakland now is over.

The Raiders released the star receiver Saturday after countless distractions simply became too unbearable. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is set to address the media Saturday afternoon for the first time since Brown’s release, and ESPN announced it will carry the presser live on ESPNNEWS.

3:15 p.m. ET Jon Gruden news conference will be live on @SportsCenter on ESPNEWS. #antoniobrown — David Scott (@ESPNprDScott) September 7, 2019

There’s a pretty high likelihood Gruden will have some interesting things to say, so if you’ve been captivated by the Brown saga, you won’t want to miss this.

Here’s how to watch Gruden’s press conference.

When: Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3:15 p.m.

TV: ESPNNEWS

Live stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images