The New England Patriots are set to begin their Super Bowl title defense later this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but first we get to revisit last season’s run to the Lombardi Trophy.

“Do Your Job Part III: Bill Belichick and the 2018 Patriots,” premieres Wednesday night on NFL Network, but NFL Films shared a few snippets ahead of the full release. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was featured in one clip, praising Bill Belichick for his ability to adapt.

“One of the things that I’m so thoroughly impressed with Bill (Belichick) on is his ability to adapt and evolve,” McDaniels noted, via NFL Films. “He said, ‘If you keep holding on to what you’d rather be — no huddle, spread formations, 34 points a game, then you’re probably going to end up regretting a lot of things at the end of the year. What are we really good at? What’s the most consistent part of our team offensively? And then you commit to it.'”

Check out the full clip:

Trust your strengths while adapting and evolving ⁠— Josh McDaniels has learned a lot from Coach Belichick. Do Your Job Part III: Bill Belichick and the 2018 @Patriots airs TOMORROW at 8 pm ET on @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/uvvZs3wz6H — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 3, 2019

Belichick, McDaniels and the Patriots face the Steelers at 8:20 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via Rich BarnesUSA TODAY Sports Images