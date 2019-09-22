Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Breathe easy, Patriots fans. It appears Julian Edelman has dodged a major injury.

Edelman was not long for New England’s Week 3 win over the New York Jets, as he made his way to the locker room shortly before halftime at Gillette Stadium after taking a tough hit to the midsection. Shortly thereafter, the veteran wideout officially was ruled out with a chest injury.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did not offer an update on Edelman after the game, but NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport delivered encouraging news on the Super Bowl LIII following a reported MRI.

#Patriots WR Julian Edelman suffered a rib injury that knocked him out of the game today against the #Jets, sources say. But X-Rays were negative. An early positive sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2019

Edelman still managed to lead the Patriots in catches Sunday despite only playing one half, logging seven receptions for 62 yards with a touchdown.

It was an all-round tough afternoon for New England wideouts. Josh Gordon also was banged up but managed to return and finish out the contest.

