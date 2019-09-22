Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — While Antonio Brown spent just 11 days as a member of the New England Patriots, it seems we’re far from done talking about the wide receiver’s short, headline-grabbing stint in Foxboro.

The Patriots cut Brown on Friday amid more drama and allegations surrounding the maligned wide receiver.

Brown took to social media on Sunday morning firing off a number of since-deleted tweets attacking the NFL, Robert Kraft and Ben Roethlisberger among others. He also reportedly is filing a grievance against the Patriots over his $10 million guaranteed money.

The Patriots, as expected, suffered little from Brown’s absence, cruising to a breezy 30-14 victory against the New York Jets.

But there still were questions regarding the wide receiver’s departure, beginning with a rather blunt response from Bill Belichick:

Reporter: Why did you decide to cut Antonio Brown on Friday?

Bill Belichick: Yeah, we’ll just focus on today’s game.

Here’s what other Patriots had to say on Antonio Brown following Sunday’s win:

Phillip Dorsett:

“It is what it is. I can’t really speak on it. Honestly I don’t wanna speak on it. It’s a situation. It is what it is. … We’re all about ball. We’re all about playing football. We can’t really worry about the things we can’t control. Obviously, we gotta control what we can, and we can’t control that. So, I’m just glad we came in an handled business today.”

Matthew Slater:

“I think you just have to try to live in the moment, and operate in the moment. No matter what situations that you’re faced with in life as an individual, in this case as a football team, you just control the things that you can control and keep your focus on positive things, and as a professional keep trying to do your job.

“You know, I wish (Brown) well, I wish everyone involved well. I’m never the type of person to wish ill will on anyone. I always try to take a positive spin on things. So, that’s kind of where I’m going to leave it.”

Duron Harmon:

“Mental toughness, I mean we talk about it. … We really believe that when you ignore the noise and just focus on what’s in house, focusing on your opponent, focusing on how you’re going to win … you win. Just a tough week … obviously a lot of media, a lot of stories but only thing we were focused on was the Jets and I think it showed today.”

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images