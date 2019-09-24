Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anything is possible, including Kevin Garnett starring alongside Adam Sandler in a serious, potential Oscar-worthy movie.

OK, as you try to digest that one, allow us to explain.

The trailer for “Uncut Gems,” Sandler’s newest film, was released Tuesday and Garnett seemingly plays a pretty big role in the flick, at least judging by the preview.

Check it out below. (There is some NSFW language in the trailer).

Actually looks good?

From IMDB: “Set in the diamond district of New York City, Howard Ratner, a jewelry store owner and dealer to the rich and famous, must find a way to pay his debts when his merchandise is taken from one of his top sellers and girlfriend.”

The movie — billed as a comedy, crime and drama — is set to be released Christmas Day. Garnett plays himself in the movie and is listed third on the crew list behind Sandler and Julia Fox. It’s also worth mentioning the appearance of sports radio legend Mike Francesa, who’s playing “Anthony.”