Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown isn’t the only player who will be making his 2019 season debut with the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Kyle Van Noy also will be playing in his first game of the campaign in Miami, where New England will battle the Dolphins in a Week 2 clash. The veteran linebacker missed the Patriots’ season-opening rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers as he and his wife, Marissa, welcomed their first child to the world.

To say Van Noy is fired up for the divisional tilt would be an understatement. The sixth-year pro took to Instagram a few hours before kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium and delivered a highly energetic post.

We have to hand it to Van Noy. #Imadad is an objectively awesome hashtag.

Van Noy and the rest of the Patriots’ defense could be in store for a big afternoon Sunday, as the Dolphins’ offense looked flat-out miserable in Week 1.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images