Antonio Brown isn’t the only player who will be making his 2019 season debut with the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.
Kyle Van Noy also will be playing in his first game of the campaign in Miami, where New England will battle the Dolphins in a Week 2 clash. The veteran linebacker missed the Patriots’ season-opening rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers as he and his wife, Marissa, welcomed their first child to the world.
To say Van Noy is fired up for the divisional tilt would be an understatement. The sixth-year pro took to Instagram a few hours before kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium and delivered a highly energetic post.
KVN ……. is back! With the new arrival of TraeVN last week I got to watch and feel the game from a far! I got to add another reason to my Y. I can’t wait to get in the mix baby! I can’t wait to play the game I love with people I love and represent the ones I love. Cheers 🍻 to another season of health and wealth baby. LFG!!!! Patsnation stand up!!!! #LFG #stairwayto7andheaven #peanutbutterandjealous #patsnation #imadad #53back
We have to hand it to Van Noy. #Imadad is an objectively awesome hashtag.
Van Noy and the rest of the Patriots’ defense could be in store for a big afternoon Sunday, as the Dolphins’ offense looked flat-out miserable in Week 1.
