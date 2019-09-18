Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alright, it’s safe to say dancing isn’t necessarily Lamar Odom’s forte.

The former NBA star looked more awkward than nimble during his very first performance on Season 28 of “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday. Odom garnered a measly 11 points out of a possible 30 for his Foxtrot to Michael Buble’s “Feeling Good,” landing at the bottom of the Week 1 leaderboard one point behind former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Odom’s score is considered the third-lowest score in the program’s history.

Despite this, Odom isn’t taking the experience for granted.

“I did have a good time,” Odom told Access Hollywood on Tuesday, adding he’d never danced in public before “besides at the club.”

Even his partner, two-time “Dancing with the Stars” champion Peta Murgatroyd, is proud of what he’s accomplished in such a short amount of time.

“Coming from a non-performing background, there is many people on this season that have gotten that experience, he’s got none of that,” Murgatroyd told Access Hollywood.

Ultimately, Odom is just happy to have this opportunity.

“It feels good to just be alive,” he said, “For those who don’t know my story, I just feel lucky to be alive. I am blessed.”

(You can check out his Week 1 performance here.)

Odom will return for Week 2 of “Dancing with the Stars,” which airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.