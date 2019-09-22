Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There was a level of excitement surrounding the New York Jets heading into the season, and for good reason. But thus far, it’s been the same old story for Gang Green.

Due in part to a slew of key injuries, the Jets have stumbled out to an 0-3 start to the campaign, with their latest loss coming Sunday to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. New York never waved the white flag, but its offense effectively was nonexistent in the Week 3 showdown.

Le’Veon Bell, who’s been tasked with shouldering the bulk of the Jets’ offensive attack with Sam Darnold sidelined, was limited to 35 yards on 18 carries to go along with 28 yards on four receptions. It was a wire-to-wire frustrating afternoon for the star running back, who sent a shot at his team’s doubters following the game.

all you haters, enjoy it for now..just don’t go casper when all this gets turned around..we embrace adversity, we embrace the hate, and everyone that wants to see my team fail, or me fail individually, I’ll remember, we’ll remember it ALL, & use it, & wear it as a badge of honor! — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 22, 2019

Unfortunately for Bell and the Jets, a turnaround probably isn’t imminent. After a Week 4 bye, New York will travel to Philadelphia followed by home matchups against the Dallas Cowboys and the Patriots, respectively. Darnold could be back for Week 5, but his return might not be enough for the Jets to log victories in any of their next three contests.

On the bright side, the Jets at least managed to cover the point spread Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images