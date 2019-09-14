Newcastle Vs. Liverpool: Reds Earn 3-1 Comeback Victory Over Magpies

Liverpool came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1 at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Sadio Mane scored twice and Mohamed Salah netted the third as the Reds recovered from an early blow in the first fixture since the international break.

Jetro Willems had put the Magpies ahead with a fine strike after seven minutes until Mane’s superb curling effort midway through the first half restored parity.

The speedster grabbed his second of the match shortly prior to half-time as Salah then added the third 20 minutes from time to maintain the Reds’ 100 percent start to 2019-20.