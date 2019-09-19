The Miami Dolphins reportedly will have a new quarterback under center against the Dallas Cowboys this week.
Josh Rosen will take over for Ryan Fitzpatrick for the team’s Week 3 matchup in Dallas, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Rosen, a 2018 first-round draft pick, will start his first game for the Dolphins since he was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals for a second rounder in the offseason.
Miami head coach Brian Flores made the decision Thursday afternoon, Rapoport noted.
In two appearances this season, Rosen is 8-for-21 with 102 passing yards, two interceptions and a 2.4 QBR.
This is a chance for Miami (0-2) to see what they acquired in the offseason, but it’s not a great situation as the Fins were outscored 102-10 over their first two games. It does not help that Miami is on the road against a 2-0 Cowboys team that seems to be firing on all cylinders either.
