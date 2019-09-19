Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

News flash: a flaw exists in Tom Brady’s game.

Pro Football Focus’ Cam Mellor named second-read throws as the New England Patriots quarterback’s biggest weakness Thursday in a feature ESPN published. Brady’s “weakness” seems downright minor compared to those of other starting quarterbacks, whose faults include “accuracy,” “downfield passing,” “turnover-worthy passes” and other major indiscretions.

“It’s a hard task to find Brady’s biggest weakness, even at age 42,” Mellor wrote. “But he hasn’t been great on second-read throws of late, even though it’s relative for him. He still ranked ninth in passing grade on second reads (76.4) last season, completing 58 percent of those passes to rank outside the top 20. (However, his numbers over the past three seasons in those categories put him in the top three among signal-callers.)”

Fair.

But if someone who hasn’t mastered second-read throws can win six Super Bowls and excel beyond an age sports conventional wisdom previously believed possible, then Brady should wear that “weakness” as badge of honor.

