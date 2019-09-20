Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You might have heard, but the New England Patriots opened a spot on their 53-man roster Friday.

The Patriots released wide receiver Antonio Brown but didn’t immediately fill their roster. The Patriots also reportedly worked out five players on Friday.

The Patriots hosted defensive back Jordan Brown, tight end C.J. Conrad, defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett, quarterback T.J. Linta and wide receiver Sean Modster for tryouts, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Friday.

The Patriots made practice squad transactions Friday. They signed linebacker Scooby Wright and released defensive end Gerri Green.

Brown was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Conrad who recently was released by the New York Giants’ practice squad, is perhaps the most interesting player on that list, because both Patriots tight ends, Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo, are dealing with injuries. Conrad caught 80 passes for 1,015 yards with 12 touchdowns in four seasons at Kentucky.

Hoyett, a Mississippi State product, spent time with the Tennessee Titans this summer.

Linta, a Wagner alum, is the son of agent Joe Linta, who represents former Patriots quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Danny Etling. T.J. Linta briefly spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.

Modster caught seven passes for 45 yards this preseason with the Baltimore Ravens.

Patriots fullback James Develin has been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets. The Patriots could elect to sign fullback Jakob Johnson off their practice squad.