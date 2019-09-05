Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Well, it’s time.

The 2019 NFL season begins Thursday night, with the Chicago Bears set to host the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Entering the matchup, the Bears are three-point betting favorites (you can check out the Week 1 odds for all 16 games here).

The NFC North rivals very well could end up being the two best teams in the division this season. The Packers are under the leadership of new coach Matt LaFleur while the Bears have arguably the best defense in the NFL, but need quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to take a step forward if they want to be a true contender this season.

Here’s how and when to watch Packers vs. Bears:

Start Time: Thursday, Sept. 5, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | NBC

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images