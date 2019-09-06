Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was limited for the third consecutive practice with a hamstring injury Friday.

Thomas, tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) and safety Obi Melifonwu (ankle) all were limited in practice Friday and are questionable to play Sunday night in the Patriots’ Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots also have Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and Matthew Slater on their wide receiver depth chart. Ryan Izzo is the Patriots’ only other tight end beyond LaCosse. The Patriots have plenty of depth at safety with Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon and Terrence Brooks above Melifonwu. They also have special-teamer Nate Ebner at safety.

