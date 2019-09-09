Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This year has not gone as planned for Rick Porcello.

The right-hander entered Sunday night with a record of 12-11 and a 5.63 ERA. Unfortunately for him, it only worsened as the American League East-leading Yankees roughed up the former Cy Young Award winner.

Porcello gave up six runs on seven hits in just four innings of work Sunday night en route to his 12th loss of the year. He’s now allowed six or more runs seven times over his 29 starts. According to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, he had just 10 such starts in 127 appearances over his first four seasons with the Red Sox.

He’ll be the first to tell you he’s underperformed this season. In fact, Porcello was apologetic after his most recent loss, apologizing to Red Sox fans for his rough campaign, according to the Eagle Tribune’s Chris Mason.

Rick Porcello just apologized to Red Sox fans for pitching the way he has this season. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) September 9, 2019

Porcello, 30, is now 12-12 with a 5.83 ERA and, unfortunately, isn’t showing any signs of improvement. Over his last 15 starts, the righty is 8-6 with an ugly 7.04 ERA. He’s given up 99 hits and 60 earned runs in 76 1/3 innings over that span.

If Boston wants to make one final push for that second AL wild card spot, they’re going to need Porcello to start trending in the opposite direction.

Here are some other notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

— Mookie Betts hit his 27th homer Sunday, continuing an impressive recent stretch.

The reigning American League MVP has six home runs and 10 RBI in his last nine games. Betts is hitting .421 over that span.

— The Red Sox have hit 33 home runs vs. the Yankees in 2019, which is their highest single-season total ever vs. New York, according to the team’s postgame notes. Their previous high was 32 in 2004.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. collected his 18th homer of the season Sunday night with a two-run shot to left-field. The centerfielder is making a habit out of opposite field homers.

Six of his 18 home runs this year have been hit to the opposite field, according to the team.

— Brock Holt went 2-for-4 in the loss, improving upon his already-solid campaign.

Since returning from the injured list on May 27, Holt is hitting .337 in 67 games.

— The Sox and Yankees wrap up their four-game series Monday night at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images