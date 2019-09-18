Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox will look to get back on track Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Boston had its three-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night when the San Francisco Giants earned an extra-innings victory in the opener of this three-game set. The Red Sox will send righty Jhoulys Chacin to the mound for Wednesday night’s middle game, while the Giants will counter with veteran righty Jeff Samardzija. Chacin hasn’t allowed a run in 5 2/3 innings since joining the Red Sox.

As for the lineups, Mookie Betts (foot) and J.D. Martinez (groin) both will sit. Brock Holt will take over in right field while Christian Vazquez will start the game as the designated hitter.

Sandy Leon will bat ninth and handle the catching duties for Chacin.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (79-71)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, DH

Brock Holt, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jhoulys Chacin, RHP (3-10, 5.44 ERA)

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS (73-78)

Mike Yastrzemski, RF

Brandon Belt, 1B

Kevin Pillar, CF

Alex Dickerson, LF

Stephen Vogt, DH

Brandon Crawford, SS

Christhian Adames, 3B

Mauricio Dubon, 2B

Aramis Garcia, C

Jeff Samardzija, RHP (10-12, 3.72 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images