Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to get back on track Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twins.

Boston’s comeback attempt came up short in Tuesday night’s series opener, eventually suffering a 6-5 loss on a night in which it could have gained ground in the American League wild-card chase. The Red Sox entered Wednesday 5.5 games back of the final playoff spot.

Alex Cora will turn to left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez for the middle game, while the Twins will counter with righty Jose Berrios. Rodriguez has been Boston’s most consistent starter all season long, while Berrios is the Twins’ ace and one of the best starters in the league.

As for the lineups, Brock Holt will move up in the order and bat sixth after hitting eighth in the series opener. Mitch Moreland will move from sixth to seventh in the lineup, while Christian Vazquez will slide from seventh to eighth. Aside from those changes, Boston’s lineup will be the same Wednesday night as it was Tuesday night.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (74-63)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Brock Holt, 2B

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (16-5, 3.97 ERA)

MINNESOTA TWINS (85-52)

Max Kepler, CF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Jake Cave, RF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Willians Astudillo, C

Jose Berrios, RHP (11-7, 3.57 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Derik Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images