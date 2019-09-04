Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — For the first time since Super Bowl LIII, the New England Patriots were forced to release an injury report.

Here’s how it looks before the Patriots’ Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night:

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Matt LaCosse (ankle)

S Obi Melifonwu (ankle)

Demaryius Thomas (hamstring)

Thomas is a bit of a surprise since he is coming off of a ruptured Achilles, not a hamstring ailment. It’s unclear when Thomas suffered the hamstring injury. The Patriots also have Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Jakobi Meyers, Phillip Dorsett, Gunner Olszewski and Matthew Slater at wide receiver.

LaCosse and Melifonwu missed time during the summer.

Tight end Ryan Izzo could take on a bigger role to start the season with LaCosse limited.

Among players who got healthy since the preseason are running back Damien Harris, linebacker Shilique Calhoun, wide receiver Julian Edelman and safety Patrick Chung.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images