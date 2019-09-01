Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox are heading home from the West Coast on a high note.

Boston defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 in the finale of their three-game set Sunday at Angel Stadium.

David Price returned from the injured list to throw two scoreless innings in his first start since Aug. 4. Xander Bogaerts led the offense with three hits and as many RBIs in four trips.

The Red Sox improved to 74-63 with the win, while the Angels fell to 65-73.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Satisfying.

Boston finishes its road trip with its third series win in a row.

ON THE BUMP

— Price looked solid in his return to the mound, throwing two scoreless innings to begin the afternoon for Boston. His velocity wasn’t there, though, as he worked around 89 to 91 mph on the majority of his fastballs.

The left-hander gave up one hit and one walk to go along with two strikeouts.

— Travis Lakins gave up two consecutive base hits to Mike Trout and Brian Goodwin with two outs in the third before Albert Pujols stepped up and drove in the Angels’ first run with a ground rule double.

Albert Pujols knocks in Trout to gets the Angels on the board AND passes Cal Ripken Jr. to claim the 14th spot on the MLB All-Time Hit List!! 🚨🔥😇@Angels | @PujolsFive pic.twitter.com/kVuNcpMpq2 — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) September 1, 2019

The right-hander was able to escape the frame without further damage.

Lakins walked Kole Calhoun to begin the fourth, who eventually would move to third on a Luis Rengifo single. Max Stassi drove him in during the next at-bat to make it 4-2.

— Ryan Weber tossed a scoreless fifth and sixth inning as Boston’s third arm out of the bullpen.

— Hector Velazquez walked Trout to kick off the seventh, but would get out of the inning unscathed.

— Matt Barnes gave up a solo home run to Justin Upton to start the eighth, cutting Boston’s lead down to one run. He’d retire the next three batters in order.

— Brandon Workman plunked Trout to put a man on with two outs in the ninth, but got Goodwin to fly out to end the game.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Mookie Betts got the Red Sox off to a nice start with a leadoff single in the first. The outfielder was able to advance to third on two wild pitches, which allowed Bogaerts to drive him in for Boston’s first run of the afternoon.

Hello class, Welcome to RBI 101. I am Professor Bogaerts. pic.twitter.com/jZF1shDQSG — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 1, 2019

— Bogaerts continued to produce in the third, crushing a two-run shot to center to make it 3-0. J.D. Martinez followed suit with a solo homer in the next at-bat push Boston’s lead to four.

— Bogaerts and Devers led the Red Sox with three and two hits, respectively. They were the only two Boston hitters with multi-hit afternoons.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Good to see Price back on the rubber.

Back in the office. pic.twitter.com/RSU5mScJp4 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 1, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will take Labor Day off before beginning a three-game set with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images