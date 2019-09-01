Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andrew Luck shocked the NFL world when he retired from the game at just 29 years old.

The quarterback spent seven seasons with the Colts after being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft, but it wasn’t an easy time in Indianapolis. Luck played in just 86 games and missed all of 2017 with a shoulder injury.

He addressed the media with an emotional speech, saying he was worn out. Luck also was dealing with an ankle injury in training camp and was in question to start in Week 1.

Luck received a plethora of support from around the league, and it was his turn to repay the thanks with a full-page in the Indy Star.

“Dear Colts Nation,

“Thank you!

“Thank you for an incredible eight years. For welcoming me with open arms. For helping me grow on and off the field. For helping Nicole and I make Indiana our home. And for showing us the true meaning of Hoosier hospitality.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent the Colts and the city of Indianapolis on the world’s stage. I can’t wait to see our team take the field and continue the journey.

“I’m proud to be a Midwesterner, a Hoosier, and a Colt.

“Andrew Luck

“12,” he wrote.

In today's Sunday Star, retired QB Andrew Luck thanks the city of Indianapolis and Colts fans. Be sure to pick up a copy that has a special section dedicated to the career of No. 12. pic.twitter.com/lgLLt7lT6u — IndyStar (@indystar) September 1, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images