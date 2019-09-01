Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Colts’ interest in Brian Hoyer seems to be intensifying.

After the Patriots released Tom Brady’s backup quarterback, Hoyer quickly garnered plenty of interest around the league. But Indianapolis was reported to be “very interested” in the 33-year-old given it just had lost Andrew Luck to retirement.

And now Hoyer is on his way to Indy as front the “front-runner” to hold the No. 2 spot behind Jacoby Brissett, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources.

The move certainly makes sense for the Colts. Both Hoyer and Brissett spent time under Brady while in New England and Hoyer can provide a veteran presence to the team.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images