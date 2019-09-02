Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dustin Pedroia has struggled with injuries over the last few years, but he’s taking some positives away from the road to recovery.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman was shut down in June as he continues to work on rehabbing his surgically-repaired knee. At 36, Pedroia may soon arrive at a crossroads, but for now, he’s able to be in the clubhouse with his teammates, which he says has helped him a lot.

“It’s great to see everybody,” Pedroia said. “Just being around them for a few days is nice. Just to talk to them, see what they’re going through and things like that, it’s been fun.”

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images