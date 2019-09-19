Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The boys (almost) are back.

The Boston Bruins began their slate of preseason games this week. And even though they dropped the first game to the New Jersey Devils in overtime, they were able to practice the next day knowing they have a full squad.

Boston locked up defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo to two- and- three-year deals, respectively, to essentially bring back the 2018-19 team. The pair of blueliners didn’t miss a whole lot of time before training camp began and Carlo, for one, was happy to be back with his team.

“It feels great to be back around the guys,” the 22-year-old told reporters Wednesday. “You see the faces you haven’t seen for quite a while. It’s a brotherhood here, it’s like seeing family.”

.@1996_Carlo on his first practice of training camp: "It feels great to be back around the guys. You see the faces you haven't seen for quite a while. It's a brotherhood here, it's like seeing family." pic.twitter.com/lg5A3YijiL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 18, 2019

Head coach Bruce Cassidy had a simple way to put what it was like having both Carlo and McAvoy back in Black and Gold.

“The band is back together, eh?”

Yes, yes it is.

🎥 Bruce Cassidy discusses the signing of Brandon Carlo, the #NHLBruins center depth, and the play of Jeremy Lauzon: pic.twitter.com/2NBt8MmBX9 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 18, 2019

The B’s begin their regular season on the road Oct. 3 when they travel to Dallas to take on the Stars.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images