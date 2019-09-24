Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s a shame the Boston Red Sox are eliminated from postseason contention, because Mookie Betts’ throw Monday night otherwise might be getting even more deserved attention.

During the Sox’s eventual loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, Avisail Garcia roped a ball into right that certainly was a double, but could be stretched into a triple for the best runners. But Betts tracked the ball down as Garcia rounded second and threw the ball 305 feet on a line to third baseman Rafael Devers, who made the tag to get Garcia.

Take a look.

Testing Mookie?

We don't recommend it. pic.twitter.com/bqlEo7P25V — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 24, 2019

Yeah, impressive.

Sox manager Alex Cora loved the throw, and Betts offered a pretty subdued reaction.

“Yeah, that was probably my best throw,” Betts said, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “Yeah, I didn’t know I could do that.

“It’s fun to kind of do stuff that you didn’t know you could do.”

We can imagine that probably was a fun play to make.

