Who will replace Dave Dombrowski?

That’s one of the biggest questions surrounding the Boston Red Sox since they parted ways with their president of baseball operations earlier this month, but don’t expect the organization to rush into any decisions.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy revealed in a text message to WEEI.com on Wednesday that neither he nor principal owner John Henry or chairman Tom Werner has a specific target date in mind for hiring a new head of Boston’s baseball operations department.

“John, Tom and I are actively engaged in a comprehensive due diligence process,” Kennedy wrote, according to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford. “There is no defined timetable for the search, as our only priority is to identify the right leadership for our baseball operations department as we move forward.”

The Red Sox’s baseball operations currently is being run by a group comprised of Eddie Romero, Brian O’Halloran, Zack Scott and Raquel Ferreira. It’s unclear what title — general manager, president of baseball operations, etc. — Dombrowski’s replacement will hold upon joining the organization.

The Major League Baseball general managers’ meetings are scheduled to begin Nov. 11. The winter meetings will kick off Dec. 9. This marks a critical offseason for the Red Sox, who’ve had a disappointing 2019 campaign on the heels of their World Series title in 2018.

