The Red Sox lost a pair of players Tuesday night.

During the sixth inning of the Boston Red Sox’s series opener against the San Francisco Giants, Sam Travis replaced J.D. Martinez in the lineup and took his place in the batter’s box.

Travis laced a triple that was just out of the reach of Austin Slater. The pinch-hitter was eyeing third and slid head first into the bag, but was hit in the head with the ball on the relay throw from Brandon Crawford. He was helmetless after losing his bucket rounding second.

Travis remained down for a few minutes, but was able to walk off the field on his own accord. He was replaced at third by Gorkys Hernandez.

As for Martinez, the Red Sox announced he was taken out of the game due to left groin tightness, per The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images