Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re just two weeks into the NFL season and there’s already been a slew of injuries to quarterbacks, some major trades and Jalen Ramsey drama.

The Jaguars cornerback reportedly requested a trade from the team after an 0-2 start. And it seems Jacksonville is after at least a first-round pick if its going to part ways with one of the league’s top cornerbacks.

Ramsey was at practice Tuesday and spoke to reporters for nearly 16 minutes. He didn’t touch on why he wanted to be traded, but did voice that it was not his decision for the news to leak out.

“Let’s be clear about something in regards to that: I didn’t leak that information,” Ramsey said, per ESPN. “Me and my agent (David Mulugheta), we are not the ones who leaked that information. And I was very strict about that because I did not want it to get out. I didn’t want to be a distraction. I didn’t want everybody asking my teammates all type of questions throughout the week, so let me real clear about that.

“Me and my team, we was not the one that leaked that information because I thought about my teammates,” he added. “I thought about stuff like that, so y’all need to ask the other side or whoever.”

So, who exactly leaked the information? That we still don’t know. But it certainly will be interesting to see if Ramsey indeed is traded by Week 3, or at any point this season.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images