Georginio Wijnaldum’s second-half goal ensured Liverpool’s impeccable start to the Premier League season continued with an attritional 1-0 win at Sheffield United.

Saturday’s game at Bramall Lane was a scrappy affair during which both sides struggled to create clear-cut chances.



But Wijnaldum’s well-struck 70th-minute volley, which squirmed under United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, made it seven victories from seven top-flight outings this term for the Reds.

It wasn't pretty, but Liverpool find their goal! Catch the rest of this one on NBCSN! Or stream it here: https://t.co/CsjFpf1HEU pic.twitter.com/KCIDDHfaib — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 28, 2019

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com