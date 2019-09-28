Georginio Wijnaldum’s second-half goal ensured Liverpool’s impeccable start to the Premier League season continued with an attritional 1-0 win at Sheffield United.
Saturday’s game at Bramall Lane was a scrappy affair during which both sides struggled to create clear-cut chances.
But Wijnaldum’s well-struck 70th-minute volley, which squirmed under United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, made it seven victories from seven top-flight outings this term for the Reds.
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com