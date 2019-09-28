Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Xander Bogaerts is etching his name progressively deeper into Boston Red Sox history with each passing year.

The Red Sox shortstop joined select company with three team legends Friday night when he batted in the 500th run of his career. By doing before his Oct. 1 birthday, he become just the fourth player in Red Sox history to reach the 500-RBI mark before age 27, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information Justin Long.

The other Red Sox luminaries who have done what Bogaerts just accomplished are: Bobby Doerr, Jim Rice and Ted Williams.

Bogaerts has batted in a career-high 114 runs in 2019. His previous best came last year when he had 103 RBI’s.

His current stature as a one of Boston’s most reliable bashers is a far cry from the player who had just 46 RBI’s in 2014, his first full major-league season.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images