Skip Bayless thinks Lamar Jackson needs to pump the brakes.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback suggested this week ahead of facing the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday that Patrick Mahomes is “on his way” to becoming one of the NFL’s all-time greats. Bayless finds such praise for the Chiefs quarterback to be premature and even downright insulting to New England Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady, who’s arguably the greatest player in NFL history and perhaps even the best athlete in American team sports history.

“I can’t believe you, of all people, would buy into this concept that Patrick Mahomes is on his way to becoming the GOAT,” Bayless said to colleague Shannon Sharpe on Thursday’s episode of “Undisputed” on FS1. ” … That is so outrageously, prematurely unfair to poor Patrick Mahomes … and it is so all-time, outrageously, offensively unfair to Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. — the GOAT, the GOAT, the unquestioned GOAT.”

It’s hard to project anyone will surpass Brady’s legacy, let alone a 24-year-old in the midst of just his second full season in the NFL. The Patriots star has been to nine Super Bowls, winning six, and has shown no signs of slowing down at age 42.

Mahomes certainly is a special talent, though, so it’s unsurprising that Jackson, Sharpe and so many others are expecting huge things from the reigning MVP, even if their analysis involves a bit of hyperbole.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images