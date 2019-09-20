Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Tacko Fall is going to make the Boston Celtics roster, he likely will need to round out his game quite a bit.

The 7-foot-7 big man out of UCF will enter Celtics training camp on an Exhibit 10 contract, which will afford him the opportunity to try and claim Boston’s 15th and final roster spot. In college there was no denying his abilities around the rim due largely to his height, but anything outside of a few feet was a disaster offensively.

Understandably, his shot appears to be an area of focus for him this offseason, and Enes Kanter likes what he sees. Fall was practicing his shot with some Celtics staff Friday morning and Kanter shot video of it, appearing to give it his stamp of approval.

Celtics training camp is right around the corner, so in due course we will see how Fall has improved since summer league.

