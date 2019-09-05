Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For someone that didn’t play a single regular season (or postseason) snap for the Patriots, New England fans sure took a liking to Braxton Berrios.

The University of Miami product, who the Patriots selected late in the 2018 draft, spent last season on injured reserve, then was a roster casualty Saturday. The New York Jets ended up putting in a waiver claim, and now Berrios proudly is wearing green.

For New England fans that liked Berrios, him going all in on the Jets on social media probably will be tough to digest.

Get a load of this tweet.

What kind of role Berrios will play with the Jets remains to be seen, but with him staying in the AFC East it guarantees he won’t be a stranger to the Pats.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images