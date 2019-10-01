Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Andrews perfectly summed up how he feels watching the Patriots from afar Monday morning with a perfect tweet.

The New England center, who’s out for the 2019 season due to blood clots, watched the Patriots eke out a 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on Sunday. The defense certainly helped lift the team to 4-0, with Devin McCourty notching his fourth interception in four games.

It’s probably a bittersweet time for Andrews as he watches his team win week after week, but isn’t able to help his team in the process. But Tom Brady tried to help cheer him up Monday afternoon when the quarterback quote tweeted his teammate’s tweet with a little bit of humor.

Check it out:

I’d pay to see you doing this dance. https://t.co/nH2ZS2CZnh — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 30, 2019

We’re sure Brady isn’t the only one who would pay Andrews to do this. Maybe he will next week? Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images