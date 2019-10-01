Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Remember when Marcus Morris was going to the San Antonio Spurs?

Well, if you don’t, we can’t really blame you because that deal lasted all of about five days. The former Boston Celtic reportedly had a deal in place with the Spurs but later reopened his free agency and signed a one-year deal with the New York Knicks.

The move left a number of agents around the league unhappy and Morris himself changed agencies after the move. The Spurs seem none too pleased, either, after trading 26-year-old forward Davis Bertans to the Washington Wizards and restructed DeMarre Carroll’s contract to make room for Morris on the roster.

Speaking at media day on Monday, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Morris handled the situation “unprofessionally,” and said the Spurs were “blindsided” by the decision.

“It was an unfortunate situation that was handled unprofessionally on a couple of different levels. We made that move (trading Bertans) to make the signings that we did and got blindsided,” Popovich told reporters, via the San Antonio News-Express’ Tom Osborn.

Asked if Morris ever reached out to the Spurs with an explanation, Popovich said “Not really.”

That goes against what Morris said in July, saying he had “great conversations afterward, and as long as I feel that I’m clear with them and gave them my truth, I feel good about moving forward.”

The Spurs host the Knicks on Oct. 23.

