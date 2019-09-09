Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are off to a roaring start, but Tom Brady, unsurprisingly, isn’t satisfied.

There was no rust to be found in Brady’s game Sunday night, which saw the Patriots demolish the Pittsburgh Steelers in the teams’ regular-season opener. Brady was sharp as ever, completing 24 of 36 passes for 341 yards with three touchdowns at Gillette Stadium.

Brady’s big night prompted a postgame Instagram from Julian Edelman, who depicted his quarterback as Superman. The 42-year-old appreciated the shout out, but his focus already has shifted to New England’s next challenge.

“❤️❤️❤️ I will be better next week,” Brady wrote in the comment section.

The scary part is, there’s a great chance Brady’s expectation actually will come to fruition in Week 2. The Patriots on Sunday will be pitted against the Miami Dolphins, who turned in a downright pitiful performance in their first game of the 2019 season. Furthermore, Brady’s arsenal of weapons likely will receive a major addition in the form of Antonio Brown.

So yeah, you probably can bank on Superman taking flight in South Beach.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images