Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brock Holt really can do it all.

The Boston Red Sox utility man started Tuesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants in right field while Mookie Betts remained out of the lineup as he nurses inflammation in his foot.

And Holt came in clutch in the seventh inning.

With the game tied 5-5, Ryan Brasier served up a 1-2 slider to Stephen Vogt that was driven to right field. Holt had to backpedal a bit and extended his arm to make the catch before tumbling into the bullpen wall. He did remain down for a minute but got up and made his way back to the dugout.

Take a look:

Party like a rockstar, play baseball like a Brockstar. pic.twitter.com/7dOEUvzyhM — NESN (@NESN) September 18, 2019

The catch kept the tie intact and ended San Francisco’s threat to re-take the lead.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images