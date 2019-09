Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wednesday night was a special one for Red Sox Nation.

Boston legend Carl Yastrzemski was invited to throw out the first pitch at Wednesday’s game at Fenway Park ahead of the Red Sox’s contest against Yaz’s grandson, Mike, and the San Francisco Giants. Mike had the honor of catching his grandfather’s first pitch in what truly was a spectacular moment for the two men and the fans who adore them both.

Check it out:

Truly heartwarming.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images