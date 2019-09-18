Thirty six years after Carl Yastrzemski retired from the game of baseball, his grandson, Mike, made his Major League Baseball debut at Fenway Park.
But young Yaz made Tuesday’s debut much more special when he stepped up to the dish in the fourth inning.
With two down and nobody one, Yastrzemski crushed a 401-foot bomb to dead-center field.
Check it out:
The bomb was Yastrzemski’s 20th of the season, the most ever by a Giants rookie in his first 88 career games, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.
For the record, his grandfather hit 237 homers at Fenway Park.
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images