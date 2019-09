Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mitch Moreland had provided Boston with all of its production heading into Friday’s ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, but he wasn’t finished there.

With Gorkys Hernandez on third, Moreland smashed his second two-run homer of the evening, bringing the Red Sox even for some late-inning dramatics.

Check it out:

Different at bat. Same result. pic.twitter.com/8XjgXA0YKd — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 21, 2019

Moreland left the yard two innings prior to break what was a scoreless tie.

One Swing = The Lead pic.twitter.com/xfs27csCSX — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 21, 2019

Moreland now has 17 homers on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images