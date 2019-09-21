Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What began as a pitcher’s duel, quickly turned into a back-and-forth, extra-inning affair.

After six shutout innings from the Rick Porcello, the Rays posted three seventh-inning runs off three Red Sox relievers to take a late lead. But Mitch Moreland, who had provided Boston’s only production entering the ninth inning, pushed the game to extras with his second two-run shot of the night.

The Rays bent but didn’t break, walking off with the 5-4 win in the 11th inning to keep pace in the American League wild card race.

Charlie Morton was solid for the Rays, allowing just two runs on five hits over 6 1/3 innings.

With the loss, the Red Sox slipped to 80-73, while the Rays improved to 91-63.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Wild.

This one had a little bit of everything.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello was stellar Friday night, tossing six shutout innings, allowing just three hits to go along with six strikeouts and no walks on 87 pitches.

Friday was the first time the right-hander has gone six innings since Aug. 16, when he defeated the Baltimore Orioles 9-1. His most recent start, however, undoubtedly was Porcello’s best showing in months. Unfortunately, he’d end up with a no-decision.

— After beginning the seventh with a strikeout, Darwinzon Hernandez loaded the bases after a single and back-to-back walks. Alex Cora gave the lefty the hook amid the jam.

— Marcus Walden came on and induced a ground ball, resulting in an out, but Tampa’s first run of the night.

Willy Adames roped a double down the right-field line to tie the game at two, quickly ending Walden’s night.

— Josh Taylor entered as Boston’s third pitcher of the seventh inning. Before getting Joey Wendle to pop out, Taylor served up a wild pitch, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

— Andrew Cashner walked Austin Meadows to begin the eighth. Two batters later, Ji-Man Choi laced a double down the right-field line to drive in the Rays’ fourth run of the night. The righty escaped the inning without further damage.

— The ninth inning was handed over to Ryan Brasier, who’d work around a two-out single for a scoreless frame.

— Bobby Poyner tossed a 1-2-3 10th inning with two strikeouts.

— Trevor Kelley issued a two two-out walks in the 11th, which set up Adames’ walk-off single, sending the Rays home with the win.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Brock Holt mustered Boston’s first extra-base hit of the night in the seventh inning with a double down the left-field line. It wouldn’t take long for the Sox to cash in, as Moreland stepped up to the dish in the next at-bat and smoked a two-run shot to dead center field.

One Swing = The Lead pic.twitter.com/xfs27csCSX — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 21, 2019

The homer, Moreland’s 16th of the season, gave Boston a 2-0 lead.

— Gorkys Hernandez tripled to lead off the ninth inning, setting up for some deja vu.

Moreland stepped up and smacked a his second two-run bomb to tie the game at 4 in the ninth.

Different at bat. Same result. pic.twitter.com/8XjgXA0YKd — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 21, 2019

— Moreland (2-for-5) and Xander Bogaerts (2-for-5) were the only Red Sox batters with multi-hit nights.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Friday’s seventh inning hurt Boston quite a bit.

2-0 lead and three Red Sox relievers give up three runs on a single, two walks, a fielder's choice, a ground-rule double and a wild pitch. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 21, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox continue their four-game set at Tropicana Field on Saturday. First pitch of Game 2 is set for 6:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images