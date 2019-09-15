Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown was noticeably excited during warmups at Hard Rock Stadium.

The New England Patriots receiver bumped helmets with teammates and fired up Patriots fans prior to Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Brown will play Sunday in what will be his first game action of the 2019 NFL season.

You can watch the Patriots’ full warm-up session in the video below. Brown arrives around the 6-minute mark.

The 31-year-old receiver is expected to see a heavy workload in his team debut.

As for Brown’s off-field issues, the NFL’s investigation into rape allegations levied against him reportedly will begin Monday with an interview with Brown’s accuser, Britney Taylor.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images