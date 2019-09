Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

OK, the debate is over: Josh Gordon has the best hype videos of anybody on the New England Patriots.

The star receiver dropped a doozy ahead of last week’s season opener, a humorous, cartoon-filled trip that featured Gordon emerging from the mouth of a whale. And, well, Gordon upped the ante for Week 2 with a hype video that might be even stranger.

Check this out:

Nothing like going through the looking glass on an NFL Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images