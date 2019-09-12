Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brock Holt is among the Boston Red Sox’s best representatives.

Major League Baseball announced Thursday the Red Sox second baseman is the team’s nominee for the 2019 Roberto Clemente Award. Since arriving in Boston in 2013, Holt has cemented himself as a community fixture via his extensive work with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the Home Base Program and several other causes.

“Brock serves as the Jimmy Fund Captain since 2015, raising funds for cancer research and adult and pediatric cancer care for Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,” MLB.com wrote in the announcement. “Just before the holidays, Brock joins New Balance in providing gifts to patients at the clinic. He calls, FaceTimes and texts the children while they undergo their treatments, creating many strong bonds and friendships.”

Holt will rival nominees from MLB’s 29 other teams for the Roberto Clemente Award, which is “bestowed annually to the player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

Red Sox fans can vote for Holt at MLB.com.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina won the Roberto Clemente Award last year.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images