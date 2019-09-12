Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Antonio Brown took the field in a new, position-appropriate uniform Thursday afternoon outside Gillette Stadium.

After sporting a temporary No. 1 on Wednesday during his first practice with the New England Patriots, Brown switched to No. 17 ahead of Thursday’s session.

The No. 84 the wide receiver has worn throughout his NFL career currently belongs to suspended Patriots tight end Ben Watson.

Antonio Brown has a new uniform number: 17 pic.twitter.com/JqlUkxA3k8 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 12, 2019

No. 17 has an inauspicious legacy in New England. Five wideouts have worn it during the Bill Belichick era: Dedric Ward, Chad Jackson, Taylor Price, Greg Salas, Aaron Dobson, Bernard Reedy and Riley McCarron.

Dobson is the most accomplished member of that group (53 catches, 698 yards, four touchdowns during his Patriots tenure), and he was cut before the end of his rookie contract and never played another game in the NFL.

It remains to be seen whether Brown, who was accused of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit one day after signing with the Patriots earlier this week, will play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots had perfect attendance at practice Thursday for the second consecutive day.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images