One things is pretty clear: Julian Edelman does not skip leg day.

It’s never been much of a secret that the New England Patriots wide receiver is pretty jacked, but his latest Instagram post turned some heads. It was a pretty simple post, as Edelman shared a picture of himself catching a ball on the Gillette Stadium field, complete with a caption about being a creature of habit.

But in the comments section, most people only made mention of how ripped his calves look.

First, here’s the post.

Here are a couple responses.

There were plenty more responses about his calves, and we can’t say we blame people about making mention of them.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images