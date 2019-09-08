Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The rest of the NFL was forced to watch the reigning Super Bowl champions grow even stronger Saturday.

As the Raiders’ frustration with Antonio Brown intensified earlier this week, fear began to creep into the minds of football fans over the possibility of the star wide receiver ending up in New England. Well, their worst nightmare now is a reality, as Brown reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Patriots shortly after being released by Oakland.

The Patriots boosting their stock seemingly out of nowhere has become a tale as old as time. Former linebacker Willie McGinest, who benefitted from this tendency during his time in Foxboro, seems to believe Bill Belichick and Co. simply are operating at a higher level than the other 31 teams.

“That’s playing chess while others are still playing checkers,” McGinest wrote in the comment section.

The Patriots deserve some praise for bringing on a player as polarizing as Brown, but the seven-time Pro Bowl selection might deserve the bulk of the credit for his particular transaction. Denver Broncos star Von Miller, for one, believes Brown is a “mastermind” for orchestrating a move from Oakland to New England.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images