It was Fight Night at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday, but not in the way you’d likely expect.
Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns were going at it throughout most of the clash between the 76ers and the Timberwolves, eventually coming to blows in the third quarter. Both players were ejected as a result.
After the game, Embiid had some colorful comments to share about the scrape.
“First of all, I ain’t no (expletive),” he said, referencing a comment made by Sixers forward Mike Scott in April, per ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. He laughed to himself before continuing: “I was built for this city and they were built for me… you gotta be a Broad Stree bully.”
Bold.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images